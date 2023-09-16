“If everything was perfect, you would never learn and you would never grow.” — Beyoncé Knowles
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, SEPT. 16, the 259th day of 2023. There are 106 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 2007, O.J. Simpson was arrested in the alleged armed robbery of sports memorabilia collectors in Las Vegas. (Simpson was later convicted of kidnapping and armed robbery and sentenced to nine to 33 years in prison; he was released in 2017.)
10 YEARS AGO
In 2013, Aaron Alexis, a former U.S. Navy reservist, went on a shooting rampage inside the Washington Navy Yard, killing 12 people before being shot dead by police. Twenty-one people were killed by Hurricane Ingrid in Mexico.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1908, General Motors was founded in Flint, Michigan, by William C. Durant.
In 1940, Samuel T. Rayburn of Texas was elected Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
In 1966, the Metropolitan Opera officially opened its new opera house at New York’s Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts with the world premiere of Samuel Barber’s “Antony and Cleopatra.”
In 1972, “The Bob Newhart Show” premiered on CBS.
In 2001, President George W. Bush, speaking on the South Lawn of the White House, said there was “no question” Osama bin Laden and his followers were the prime suspects in the Sept. 11 attacks; Bush pledged the government would “find them, get them running and hunt them down.”
In 2016, after five years of promoting a false conspiracy theory about Barack Obama’s birthplace, Republican Donald Trump abruptly reversed course, acknowledging that the president was born in America.
In 2018, at least 17 people were confirmed dead from Hurricane Florence as catastrophic flooding spread across the Carolinas.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Janis Paige is 101.
R&B singer Betty Kelley (Martha & the Vandellas) is 79.
Country singer David Bellamy (The Bellamy Brothers) is 73.
Actor Christopher Rich is 70.
Magician David Copperfield is 67.
Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Orel Hershiser is 65.
Singer Richard Marx is 60.
Comedian Molly Shannon is 59.
Singer Marc Anthony is 55.
Rock singer-musician Nick Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 31.