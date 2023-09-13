TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, SEPT. 17, the 260th day of 2023. There are 105 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On Sept. 17, 1978, after 12 days of meetings at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David, Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat signed a framework for a peace treaty.
10 YEARS AGO
Eiji Toyoda, a member of Toyota’s founding family who helped create the super-efficient “Toyota Way” production method, died at age 100. Six people are killed after a train and double-decker bus collide in Ottawa, Canda. TV comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" starring Andy Samberg and an ensemble cast premieres in the U.S. on Fox.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1908, Lt. Thomas E. Selfridge of the U.S. Army Signal Corps became the first person to die in the crash of a powered aircraft, the Wright Flyer, at Fort Myer, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C.
In 1920, the American Professional Football Association -- a precursor of the National Football League -- was formed in Canton, Ohio.
In 1937, the likeness of President Abraham Lincoln was dedicated at Mount Rushmore.
In 1947, James V. Forrestal was sworn in as the first U.S. Secretary of Defense.
In 1986, the Senate confirmed the nomination of William H. Rehnquist to become the 16th chief justice of the United States.
In 2001, six days after 9/11, stock prices nosedived but stopped short of collapse in an emotional, flag-waving reopening of Wall Street.
In 2011, a demonstration calling itself Occupy Wall Street began in New York, prompting similar protests around the U.S. and the world.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson is 78.
Actor Cassandra Peterson (“Elvira, Mistress of the Dark”) is 72.
Director Baz Luhrmann is 61.
Singer BeBe Winans is 61.
TV personality/businessman Robert Herjavec (“Shark Tank”) is 60.
Actor Kyle Chandler is 58.
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is 48.
Country singer-songwriter Stephen Cochran is 44.
Actor Billy Miller ("General Hospital") is 44.
NHL forward Alex Ovechkin is 38.