“The more man meditates upon good thoughts, the better will be his world and the world at large.” — Confucius
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, SEPT. 17, the 260th day of 2022. There are 105 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 17, 1978, after meeting at Camp David, Begin and Sadat signed a framework for a peace treaty.
10 YEARS AGO
Republican Mitt Romney tried to head off a new distraction for his presidential campaign after a video surfaced showing him telling wealthy donors that 47 percent of all Americans “believe they are victims” entitled to help from the government that permeated their lives; Romney offered no apologies, but conceded his comments were not “elegantly stated” and were spoken “off the cuff.”
ON THIS DATE:
In 1908, Lt. Thomas E. Selfridge of the U.S. Army Signal Corps became the first person to die in the crash of a powered aircraft, the Wright Flyer, at Fort Myer, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C.
In 1920, the American Professional Football Association — a precursor of the National Football League — was formed in Canton, Ohio.
In 1937, the likeness of President Abraham Lincoln’s head was dedicated at Mount Rushmore.
In 1986, the Senate confirmed the nomination of William H. Rehnquist to become the 16th chief justice of the United States.
In 2001, six days after 9/11, stock prices nosedived but stopped short of collapse in an emotional, flag-waving reopening of Wall Street; the Dow Jones industrial average ended the day down 684.81 at 8,920.70.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer LaMonte McLemore (The Fifth Dimension) is 87.
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson is 77.
Comedian Rita Rudner is 69.
Singer BeBe Winans is 60.
Actor Kyle Chandler is 57.
Actor-comedian Bobby Lee is 51.
Actor-singer Nona Gaye is 48.
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is 47.
Actor Billy Miller is 43.
NHL forward Alex Ovechkin is 37.