TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, SEPT. 19, the 262nd day of 2023. There are 103 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On Sept. 19, 1995, The New York Times and The Washington Post published the manifesto of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, which proved instrumental in identifying and capturing him.
10 YEARS AGO
Pope Francis said the Roman Catholic church had become obsessed by “small-minded rules” about how to be faithful and that pastors should instead emphasize compassion over condemnation when discussing divisive social issues such as abortion, gays and contraception.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1881, the 20th president of the United States, James A. Garfield, died 2 1/2 months after being shot by Charles Guiteau; Chester A. Arthur became president.
In 1957, the United States conducted its first contained underground nuclear test, code-named “Rainier,” in the Nevada desert.
In 1970, the “Mary Tyler Moore” show debuted on CBS.
In 1986, federal health officials announced that the experimental drug AZT would be made available to thousands of AIDS patients.
In 1996, IBM announced it would extend health benefits to the partners of its gay employees.
In 2020, President Donald Trump urged the Republican-run Senate to consider “without delay” his upcoming nomination to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just six weeks before the election.
In 2022, Great Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds who thronged the streets of London.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 83.
Actor Randolph Mantooth is 78.
Actor Twiggy Lawson is 74.
TV personality Joan Lunden is 73.
Actor Scott Colomby is 71.
Singer-actor Rex Smith is 68.
Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 59.
“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is 49.
TV personality Carter Oosterhouse is 47.
Actor-TV host Alison Sweeney is 47.