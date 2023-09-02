”Life is to be lived, not controlled; and humanity is won by continuing to play in face of certain defeat.” — Ralph Ellison, Invisible Man
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, SEPT. 2, the 245th day of 2023. There are 120 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1935, a Labor Day hurricane slammed into the Florida Keys, claiming more than 400 lives.
10 YEARS AGO
France released an intelligence report alleging chemical weapons use by Syria that dovetailed with similar U.S. claims, as President Bashar Assad warned that any military strike against his country would spark an uncontrollable regional war. On her fifth try, U.S. endurance swimmer Diana Nyad became the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without the help of a shark cage.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1789, the United States Treasury Department was established.
In 1864, during the Civil War, Union Gen. William T. Sherman’s forces occupied Atlanta.
In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Defense Education Act, which provided aid to public and private education to promote learning in such fields as math and science.
In 1969, in what some regard as the birth of the Internet, two connected computers at the University of California, Los Angeles, passed test data through a 15-foot cable.
In 2005, a National Guard convoy packed with food, water and medicine rolled into New Orleans four days after Hurricane Katrina.
In 2008, Republicans assailed Barack Obama as the most liberal, least experienced White House nominee in history at their convention in St. Paul, Minnesota, and enthusiastically extolled their own man, John McCain, as ready to lead the nation.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
R&B singer Rosalind Ashford (Martha & the Vandellas) is 80.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw is 75.
Actor Mark Harmon is 72.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Jimmy Connors is 71.
Actor Linda Purl is 68.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson is 63.
Actor Keanu Reeves is 59.
Actor Salma Hayek is 57.
Actor Cynthia Watros is 55.
Actor-comedian Katt Williams is 50.