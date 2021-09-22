TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22, the 265th day of 2021. There are 100 days left in the year. Autumn arrives at 3:20 p.m. EDT.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 22, 2014, the United States and five Arab nations launched airstrikes against the Islamic State group in Syria, sending waves of planes and Tomahawk cruise missiles against an array of targets.
10 YEARS AGO
American diplomats led a walkout at the U.N. General Assembly as Iran’s President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad fiercely attacked the United States and major West European nations as “arrogant powers” ruled by greed and eager for military adventurism. Pope Benedict XVI arrived in Germany on his first state visit to his homeland.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1776, during the Revolutionary War, Capt. Nathan Hale, 21, was hanged as a spy by the British in New York.
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all slaves in rebel states should be free as of January 1, 1863.
In 1927, Gene Tunney successfully defended his heavyweight boxing title against Jack Dempsey in the famous “long-count” fight in Chicago.
In 1975, Sara Jane Moore attempted to shoot President Gerald R. Ford outside a San Francisco hotel, but missed.
In 2017, Sen. John McCain declared his opposition to the GOP’s last-ditch effort to repeal and replace “Obamacare,” the second time in three months McCain had emerged as the destroyer of his party’s signature promise to voters.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Capt. Mark Phillips is 73.
Actor Shari Belafonte is 67.
Singer Debby Boone is 65.
Actor Lynn Herring (“General Hospital”) is 64.
Singer-musician Joan Jett is 63.
Actor Scott Baio is 61.
Actor Bonnie Hunt is 60.
Actor Rob Stone is 59.
Musician Matt Sharp is 52.
Actor Daniella Alonso is 43.
