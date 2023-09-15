TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, SEPT. 24, the 267th day of 2022. There are 98 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 2017, more than 200 NFL players kneeled or sat during the national anthem after President Donald Trump criticized the players’ protests in a speech and a series of tweets.
10 YEARS AGO
"The Goldbergs" by Adam F. Goldberg premiered in the United States on ABC. A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck southern Pakistan, killing at least 327 people. Burger King debuted "Satisfries" — a crinkle-cut French fry with 30 percent less fat and 20 percent fewer calories.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1789, President George Washington signed a Judiciary Act establishing America’s federal court system and creating the post of attorney general.
In 1869, thousands of businessmen were ruined in a Wall Street panic known as “Black Friday” after financiers Jay Gould and James Fisk attempted to corner the gold market.
In 1968, the TV news magazine “60 Minutes” premiered on CBS.
In 1976, former hostage Patricia Hearst was sentenced to seven years in prison for her part in a 1974 bank robbery in San Francisco carried out by the Symbionese Liberation Army.
In 2001, President George W. Bush ordered a freeze on the assets of 27 people and organizations with suspected links to terrorism, including Islamic militant Osama bin Laden, and urged other nations to do likewise.
In 2015, a stampede and crush of Muslim pilgrims occurred at an intersection near a holy site in Saudi Arabia; The Associated Press estimated that more than 2,400 people were killed, while the official Saudi toll stood at 769.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Phyllis “Jiggs” Allbut Sirico (The Angels) is 81.
Political commentator Lou Dobbs is 78.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene is 77.
Songwriter Holly Knight is 67.
Actor Kevin Sorbo is 65.
Rock musician Shawn Crahan (AKA Clown) (Slipknot) is 54.
Singer-musician Marty Cintron (No Mercy) is 52.
Contemporary Christian musician Juan DeVevo (Casting Crowns) is 48.
Actor Ian Bohen is 47.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Paul Hamm is 41.