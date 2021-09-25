TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, SEPT. 25, the 268th day of 2021. There are 97 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 25, 1981, Sandra Day O’Connor was sworn in as the first female justice on the Supreme Court.
10 YEARS AGO
Declaring they’d been detained because of their nationality, not their actions, Joshua Fattal and Shane Bauer, two American hikers held for more than two years in an Iranian prison, returned to the United States. Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah decreed that women would, for the first time, have the right to vote and run in local elections due in 2015. Wangari Maathai, 71, the first African woman recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, died in Nairobi.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1890, President Benjamin Harrison signed a measure establishing Sequoia National Park.
In 1911, ground was broken for Boston’s Fenway Park.
In 1956, the first trans-Atlantic telephone cable officially went into service with a three-way ceremonial call between New York, Ottawa and London.
In 2015, House Speaker John Boehner abruptly announced his resignation.
In 2018, Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home. (After nearly three years in prison, Cosby went free in June 2021 after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former broadcast journalist Barbara Walters is 92.
Actor Josh Taylor is 78.
Actor Robert Walden is 78.
Actor-producer Michael Douglas is 77.
Model Cheryl Tiegs is 74.
Actor-director Anson Williams is 72.
Actor Mark Hamill is 70.
Actor Heather Locklear is 60.
Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is 56.
Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is 52.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.