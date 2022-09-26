Today is Monday, Sept. 26, the 269th day of 2022. There are 96 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Sept. 26, 1960, the first-ever debate between presidential nominees took place as Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon faced off before a national TV audience from Chicago.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama and Republican Mitt Romney both campaigned in the battleground state of Ohio. Egypt’s new President Mohammed Morsi, making his debut on the global stage at the United Nations, said he would not rest until the civil war in Syria was brought to an end.
On this date:
In 1777, British troops occupied Philadelphia during the American Revolution.
In 1888, poet T.S. Eliot was born in St. Louis, Missouri.
In 1954, the Japanese commercial ferry Toya Maru sank during a typhoon in the Tsugaru Strait, claiming more than 1,150 lives.
In 1986, William H. Rehnquist was sworn in as the 16th chief justice of the United States, while Antonin Scalia joined the Supreme Court as its 103rd member.
In 1990, the Motion Picture Association of America announced it had created a new rating, NC-17, to replace the X rating.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS:
Actor Linda Hamilton is 66.
R&B singer Cindy Herron (En Vogue) is 61.
Actor Melissa Sue Anderson is 60.
Actor Patrick Bristow is 60.
Rock musician Al Pitrelli is 60.
Singer Tracey Thorn (Everything But The Girl) is 60.
TV personality Jillian Barberie is 56.
Contemporary Christian guitarist Jody Davis (Newsboys) is 55.
Actor Jim Caviezel (kuh-VEE’-zuhl) is 54.
Actor Tricia O’Kelley is 54.