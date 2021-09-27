Today in History
Today is Monday, Sept. 27, the 270th day of 2021. There are 95 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Sept. 27, 1996, in Afghanistan, the Taliban, a band of former seminary students, drove the government of President Burhanuddin Rabbani out of Kabul, captured the capital and executed former leader Najibullah.
On this date:
In 1779, John Adams was named by Congress to negotiate the Revolutionary War’s peace terms with Britain.
In 1854, the first great disaster involving an Atlantic Ocean passenger vessel occurred when the steamship SS Arctic sank off Newfoundland; of the more than 400 people on board, only 86 survived.
In 1917, French sculptor and painter Edgar Degas died in Paris at age 83.
In 1939, Warsaw, Poland, surrendered after weeks of resistance to invading forces from Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union during World War II.
In 1941, the United States launched the first 14 rapidly built “Liberty” military cargo vessels.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-musician Randy Bachman (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 78.
Rock singer Meat Loaf is 74.
Actor Liz Torres is 74.
Actor A Martinez is 73.
Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt is 72.
Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa is 71.
Actor/opera singer Anthony Laciura is 70.
Singer Shaun Cassidy is 63.
Comedian Marc Maron is 58.
Rock singer Stephan (STEE’-fan) Jenkins (Third Eye Blind) is 57.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.