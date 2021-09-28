Today in History
Today is Tuesday, Sept. 28, the 271st day of 2021. There are 94 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Sept. 28, 1920, eight members of the Chicago White Sox were indicted for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds. (All were acquitted at trial, but all eight were banned from the game for life.)
On this date:
In 1066, William the Conqueror invaded England to claim the English throne.
In 1781, American forces in the Revolutionary War, backed by a French fleet, began their successful siege of Yorktown, Va.
In 1787, the Congress of the Confederation voted to send the just-completed Constitution of the United States to state legislatures for their approval.
In 1850, flogging was abolished as a form of punishment in the U.S. Navy.
In 1924, three U.S. Army planes landed in Seattle, having completed the first round-the-world trip by air in 175 days.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Brigitte Bardot is 87.
Actor Joel Higgins is 78.
Singer Helen Shapiro is 75.
Actor Vernee Watson is 72.
Movie writer-director-actor John Sayles is 71.
Rock musician George Lynch is 67.
Zydeco singer-musician C.J. Chenier is 64.
Actor Steve Hytner is 62.
Actor-comedian Janeane Garofalo is 57.
Country singer Matt King is 55.
