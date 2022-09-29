"You're only human. You live once and life is wonderful, so eat the damned red velvet cupcake." — Emma Stone
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, SEPT. 29, the 272nd day of 2022. There are 93 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1978, Pope John Paul I was found dead in his Vatican apartment just over a month after becoming head of the Roman Catholic Church.
10 YEARS AGO
Omar Khadr, the last Western detainee held at the U.S. military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, returned to Canada after a decade in custody. Former New York Times publisher Arthur Ochs Sulzberger died at the age of 86.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1943, General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Italian Marshal Pietro Badoglio signed an armistice aboard the British ship HMS Nelson off Malta.
In 1962, Canada joined the space age as it launched the Alouette 1 satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The musical “My Fair Lady” closed on Broadway after 2,717 performances.
In 1965, President Lyndon Johnson signed the National Foundation on the Arts and the Humanities Act of 1965, creating the National Endowment for the Humanities and the National Endowment for the Arts.
In 1982, Extra-Strength Tylenol capsules laced with deadly cyanide claimed the first of seven victims in the Chicago area. (To date, the case remains unsolved.)
In 1989, actor Zsa Zsa Gabor was convicted of battery for slapping Beverly Hills police officer Paul Kramer after he’d pulled over her Rolls-Royce for expired license plates. (As part of her sentence, Gabor ended up serving three days in jail.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 87.
Actor Ian McShane is 80.
TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 74.
Actor Drake Hogestyn is 69.
Comedian-actor Andrew “Dice” Clay is 65.
Country singer Brad Cotter (“Nashville Star”) is 52.
Country musician Danick Dupelle (Emerson Drive) is 49.
Actor Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”) is 42.
Actor Kelly McCreary ( “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 41.
NBA All-Star Kevin Durant is 34.