TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, SEPT. 3, the 246th day of 2023. There are 119 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 2009, a private funeral was held in Glendale, California, for pop superstar Michael Jackson, whose body was entombed in a mausoleum more than two months after his death.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1861, during the Civil War, Confederate forces invaded the border state of Kentucky, which had declared its neutrality in the conflict.
In 1970, legendary football coach Vince Lombardi, 57, died in Washington, D.C.
In 1976, America’s Viking 2 lander touched down on Mars to take the first close-up, color photographs of the red planet’s surface.
In 1999, a French judge closed a two-year inquiry into the car crash that killed Princess Diana, dismissing all charges against nine photographers and a press motorcyclist, and concluding the accident was caused by an inebriated driver.
In 2005, President George W. Bush ordered more than 7,000 active duty forces to the Gulf Coast as his administration intensified efforts to rescue Katrina survivors and send aid to the hurricane-ravaged region in the face of criticism it did not act quickly enough.
In 2019, Walmart said it would stop selling ammunition for handguns and short-barrel rifles, and the store chain requested that customers not openly carry firearms in its stores; the announcement followed a shooting at a Walmart store in Texas that left 22 people dead.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer-musician Al Jardine is 81.
Actor Valerie Perrine is 80.
Rock musician Donald Brewer (Grand Funk Railroad) is 75.
Rock guitarist Steve Jones (The Sex Pistols) is 68.
Actor Charlie Sheen is 58.
Singer Jennifer Paige is 50.
Actor Ashley Jones is 47.
Rock musician Tomo Milicevic (30 Seconds to Mars) is 44.
Olympic gold medal snowboarder Shaun White is 37.
Hip-hop singer August Alsina is 31.