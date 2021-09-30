Today in History
Today is Thursday, Sept. 30, the 273rd day of 2021. There are 92 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Sept. 30, 1962, James Meredith, a Black student, was escorted by federal marshals to the campus of the University of Mississippi, where he enrolled for classes the next day; Meredith’s presence sparked rioting that claimed two lives.
On this date:
In 1777, the Continental Congress — forced to flee in the face of advancing British forces — moved to York, Pennsylvania.
In 1938, after co-signing the Munich Agreement allowing Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain said, “I believe it is peace for our time.”
In 1947, the World Series was broadcast on television for the first time; the New York Yankees defeated the Brooklyn Dodgers 5-3 in Game 1 (the Yankees went on to win the Series four games to three).
In 1949, the Berlin Airlift came to an end.
In 1954, the first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus, was commissioned by the U.S. Navy.
In 1955, actor James Dean, 24, was killed in a two-car collision near Cholame, California.
Ten years ago: A U.S. drone airstrike in Yemen killed two American members of al-Qaida, cleric Anwar al-Awlaki and recruiting magazine editor Samir Khan.
Celebrity Birthdays:
Actor Christopher Jackson is 46.
Actor Stark Sands is 43.
Actor Mike Damus is 42.
Actor Toni Trucks is 41.
Former tennis player Martina Hingis is 41.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Moceanu is 40.
Actor Lacey Chabert is 39.
Actor Kieran Culkin is 39.
Singer-rapper T-Pain is 37.
Country singer Eddie Montgomery (Montgomery-Gentry) is 58.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.