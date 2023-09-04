”Perfection is not attainable. But if we chase perfection we can catch excellence.” — Vince Lombardi
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, SEPT. 4, the 247th day of 2023. There are 118 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 2006, “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin died at age 44 after a stingray’s barb pierced his chest.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barrack Obama arrived in Stockholm, Sweden, for a brief visit ahead of the G-20 meeting in St. Petersburg. The President and Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt discussed, among other issues, climate change and clean energy technology. Nearly 70 percent of Venezuela lost power. The power outage caused disruptions to transportation and business it he country. Ariel Castro was found dead in prison. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole last month for kidnapping and raping three Cleveland women he held captive for a decade.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1862, during the Civil War, Confederate forces led by Gen. Robert E. Lee began invading Maryland.
In 1888, George Eastman received a patent for his roll-film box camera, and registered his trademark: “Kodak.”
In 1957, Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus used Arkansas National Guardsmen to prevent nine Black students from entering all-white Central High School in Little Rock.
In 1969, the Food and Drug Administration issued a report calling birth control pills “safe,” despite a slight risk of fatal blood-clotting disorders linked to the pills.
In 1972, U.S. swimmer Mark Spitz won a seventh gold medal at the Munich Olympics in the 400-meter medley relay.
In 2005, six days after Hurricane Katrina left a devastated New Orleans in chaos, police stormed the Danziger Bridge, shooting and killing two unarmed people and wounding four others.
In 2021, Willard Scott, the longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show who was known for his self-deprecating humor and daily happy birthdays to viewers turning 100 years old, died at age 87.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 92.
Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight (Gladys Knight & The Pips) is 81.
TV personality and veterinarian Dr. Jan Pol (“The Incredible Dr. Pol”) is 81.
World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson is 74.
Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs is 70.
Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Sr. is 63.
Actor Wes Bentley is 45.
Country singer Granger Smith is 44.
Singer Beyoncé is 42.
Actor Trevor Gagnon is 28.