TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, SEPT. 5, the 248th day of 2023. There are 117 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On Sept. 5, 1774, the first Continental Congress assembled in Philadelphia.
In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford escaped an attempt on his life by Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, a disciple of Charles Manson, in Sacramento, California.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1864, voters in Louisiana approved a new state constitution abolishing slavery.
In 1939, four days after war had broken out in Europe, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued a proclamation declaring U.S. neutrality in the conflict.
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed legislation making aircraft hijackings a federal crime.
In 1972, the Palestinian group Black September attacked the Israeli Olympic delegation at the Munich Games, killing 11 members of the Israeli Olympic team and a police officer. German forces killed five of the gunmen.
In 1997, Mother Teresa died in Calcutta, India, at age 87.
In 2012, Barack Obama was nominated to run for a second term at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.
In 2018, the New York Times published an opinion piece from an anonymous senior administration official claiming to be part of an internal “resistance” working to thwart President Donald Trump’s “worst inclinations;” Trump responded that if such a “gutless” person exists, “the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to the government at once!”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 94.
Actor-singer Carol Lawrence is 91.
Actor William Devane is 84.
Actor George Lazenby is 84.
Singer Al Stewart is 78.
“Cathy” cartoonist Cathy Guisewite is 73.
Actor Michael Keaton is 72.
Actor Kristian Alfonso is 60.
TV personality Dweezil Zappa is 54.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Yuna Kim is 33.