”There is greatness in doing something you hate for the sake of someone you love.” — Shmuley Boteach
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6, the 249th day of 2023. There are 116 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY:
On Sept. 6, 1901, President William McKinley was shot and mortally wounded by anarchist Leon Czolgosz at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York. (McKinley died eight days later.)
10 YEARS AGO
The elusive Australian Central Rock Rat, not seen since 1960, is rediscovered in Central Australia. Twenty people were killed by Islamist militants in villages in northeast Nigeria. Actor Josh Charles wed ballet dancer and author Sophie Flack at a private resident in Manhattan, New York City. The movie “Riddick” was at the top of the box office.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1943, 79 people were killed when a New York-bound Pennsylvania Railroad train derailed and crashed in Philadelphia.
In 1972, the Summer Olympics resumed in Munich, West Germany, a day after the deadly hostage crisis that left eleven Israelis, five Arab abductors and a West German police officer dead.
In 1975, 18-year-old tennis star Martina Navratilova of Czechoslovakia, in New York for the U.S. Open, requested political asylum in the United States.
In 1997, a public funeral was held for Princess Diana at Westminster Abbey in London, six days after her death in a car crash in Paris. In Calcutta, India, weeping masses gathered to pay homage to Mother Teresa, who had died the day before at age 87.
In 2002, meeting outside Washington, D.C. for only the second time since 1800, Congress convened in New York to pay homage to the victims and heroes of September 11.
In 2007, opera star Luciano Pavarotti died in Modena, Italy, at the age of 71.
In 2017, Hurricane Irma, the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic to that point, pounded Puerto Rico with heavy rain and powerful winds; authorities said more than 900,000 people were without power.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian JoAnne Worley is 87.
Country singer David Allan Coe is 84.
Rock singer-musician Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 80.
Actor Swoosie Kurtz is 79.
Comedian-actor Jane Curtin is 76.
Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 65.
Rock musician Scott Travis (Judas Priest) is 62.
Television journalist Elizabeth Vargas is 61.
Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 60.
R&B singer Macy Gray is 56.