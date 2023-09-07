”He who has a why to live can bear almost any how.” — Friedrich Nietzsche
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, SEPT. 7, the 250th day of 2023. There are 115 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 2007, Osama bin Laden appeared in a video for the first time in three years, telling Americans they should convert to Islam if they wanted the war in Iraq to end.
10 YEARS AGO
British “Star Trek” actor Patrick Stewart, 72, wed American country singer Sunny Ozell, 35, at Lake Tahoe, Nevada; British actor Ian McKellen officiated. Fred Katz, American classical and jazz cellist died at 84. Ilja Hurnik, Czech composer, died at 90. Protesters at Brazil Independence Day Celebrations. Around 200 hundred protesters disrupted Brazil’s Sept. 7 military parade.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1968, feminists protested outside the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City, N.J.
In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and mortally wounded on the Las Vegas Strip; he died six days later.
In 2008, troubled mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were placed in government conservatorship.
In 2013, Tokyo was awarded the 2020 Summer Olympics, defeating Istanbul in the final round of secret voting by the International Olympic Committee.
In 2015, Hillary Clinton, interviewed by The Associated Press during a campaign swing through Iowa, said she did not need to apologize for using a private email account and server while at the State Department because “what I did was allowed.”
In 2019, President Donald Trump said he had canceled a secret weekend meeting at Camp David with Taliban and Afghan leaders, just days before the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, after a bombing in Kabul that killed 12 people, including an American soldier.
In 2020, India’s increasing coronavirus caseload made the Asian giant the world’s second-worst-hit country behind the United States.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Gloria Gaynor is 80.
Actor Susan Blakely is 75.
Rock musician Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 70.
Actor Corbin Bernsen is 69.
Pianist Michael Feinstein is 67.
Actor-comedian Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”) is 56.
Model-actor Angie Everhart is 54.
Actor Oliver Hudson is 47.
Actor Evan Rachel Wood is 36.
Actor Ian Chen (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 17.