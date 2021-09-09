The earth is rude, silent, incomprehensible at first; Be not discouraged — keep on — there are divine things, well enveloped; I swear to you there are divine things more beautiful than words can tell. ~ Walt Whitman in Leaves of Grass
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, SEPT. 9, the 252nd day of 2021. There are 113 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 9, 1850, California became the 31st state of the union.
10 YEARS AGO
New Yorkers and Washingtonians shrugged off talk of a new terror threat as intelligence officials scrambled to nail down information on a possible al-Qaida strike timed to coincide with the 10th anniversary of 9/11.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1893, Frances Cleveland, wife of President Grover Cleveland, gave birth to a daughter, Esther, in the White House; it was the first (and, to date, only) time a president’s child was born in the executive mansion.
In 1956, Elvis Presley made the first of three appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”
In 1960, in the first regular-season American Football League game, the Denver Broncos defeated the Boston Patriots, 13-10.
In 1991, boxer Mike Tyson was indicted in Indianapolis on a charge of raping Desiree Washington, a beauty pageant contestant. (Tyson was convicted and ended up serving three years of a six-year prison sentence.)
In 2015, Queen Elizabeth II became the longest reigning monarch in British history, serving as sovereign for 23,226 days (about 63 years and 7 months), according to Buckingham Palace, surpassing Queen Victoria, her great-great-grandmother. New York became the first U.S. city to require salt warnings on chain-restaurant menus.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Joe Theismann is 72.
Rock musician John McFee (The Doobie Brothers) is 71.
Actor Tom Wopat is 70.
Actor Hugh Grant is 61.
Actor-comedian Charles Esten (formerly Chip) is 56.
Actor Adam Sandler is 55.
Model Rachel Hunter is 52.
Pop-jazz singer Michael Buble’ is 46.
Actor Michelle Williams is 41.
Country singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes is 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.