“Life is a dream – realize it. Life is a sacrifice – offer it. Life is love – enjoy.” — Sai Baba
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, SEPT. 9, the 252nd day of 2023. There are 113 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1956, Elvis Presley made the first of three appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”
10 YEARS AGO
Eighteen people are killed in conflict between government and Boko Harem troops in Borno State, Nigeria. “Roar” by Katy Perry took over the number one spot in the music charts from Robin Thicke. The National Park Service was investigating the shooting death of a 3-year-old girl in a campground at Yellowstone National Park.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1919, some 1,100 members of Boston’s 1,500-man police force went on strike. (The strike was broken by Massachusetts Gov. Calvin Coolidge with replacement officers.)
In 1948, the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea (North Korea) was declared.
In 1991, boxer Mike Tyson was indicted in Indianapolis on a charge of raping a beauty pageant contestant. (Tyson was convicted and ended up serving three years of a six-year prison sentence.)
In 2015, Queen Elizabeth II became the longest reigning monarch in British history, serving as sovereign for 23,226 days (about 63 years and 7 months), according to Buckingham Palace, surpassing Queen Victoria, her great-great-grandmother.
In 2016, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, speaking at an LGBT fundraiser in New York City, described half of Republican Donald Trump’s supporters as “a basket of deplorables,” a characterization for which she ended up expressing regret.
In 2022, King Charles III gave his first speech to Britain as its new monarch, vowing to carry on the “lifelong service” of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who died a day earlier.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Joe Theismann is 74.
Rock musician John McFee (The Doobie Brothers) is 73.
Actor Tom Wopat is 72.
Actor Hugh Grant is 63.
Actor-comedian Charles Esten (formerly Chip) is 58.
Actor Adam Sandler is 57.
Model Rachel Hunter is 54.
Pop-jazz singer Michael Buble is 48.
Actor Michelle Williams is 43.
Author-motivational speaker-businessman Farrah Gray is 39.
Country singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes is 32.