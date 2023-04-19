TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, APRIL 25, the 115th day of 2023. There are 250 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2002, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of the Grammy-winning trio TLC died in an SUV crash in Honduras; she was 30.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama consoled a rural Texas community rocked by a deadly fertilizer plant explosion that killed 15 people, telling mourners during a memorial service at Baylor University they were not alone in their grief. Obama also joined his four living predecessors to dedicate the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas. Reggaeton star Don Omar was the top winner of the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Coral Gables, Florida, taking home 10 prizes.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1859, ground was broken for the Suez Canal.
In 1898, the United States Congress declared war on Spain; the 10-week conflict resulted in an American victory.
In 1901, New York Gov. Benjamin Barker Odell, Jr. signed an automobile registration bill which imposed a 15 mph speed limit on highways.
In 1945, delegates from some 50 countries gathered in San Francisco to organize the United Nations.
In 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope was deployed in orbit from the space shuttle Discovery. (It was later discovered that the telescope’s primary mirror was flawed, requiring the installation of corrective components to achieve optimal focus.)
In 2019, former Vice President Joe Biden entered the Democratic presidential race, declaring the fight against Donald Trump to be a “battle for the soul of this nation.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Al Pacino is 83.
Ballroom dance judge Len Goodman (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 79.
Rock musician Stu Cook (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 78.
Singer Bjorn Ulvaeus (ABBA) is 78.
Actor Talia Shire is 78.
Rock musician Steve Ferrone (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 73.
Actor Hank Azaria is 59.
Country musician Rory Feek (Joey + Rory) is 58.
Actor Renee Zellweger is 54.
Actor Sara Paxton is 35.