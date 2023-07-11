"Lack of direction, not lack of time, is the problem. We all have twenty-four hour days." — Zig Ziglar
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JULY 20, the 201st day of 2023. There are 164 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1977, a flash flood hit Johnstown, Pennsylvania, killing more than 80 people and causing $350 million worth of damage.
10 YEARS AGO
People rallied in dozens of U.S. cities, urging authorities to press federal civil rights charges against George Zimmerman, the former neighborhood watch leader found not guilty in the shooting death of unarmed teen Trayvon Martin. Five employees of an Italian cruise company were convicted of manslaughter in the Costa Concordia shipwreck that killed 32 people, receiving sentences of less than three years. Longtime White House correspondent Helen Thomas, 92, died in Washington.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1917, America’s World War I draft lottery began as Secretary of War Newton Baker, wearing a blindfold, reached into a glass bowl and pulled out a capsule containing the number 258 during a ceremony inside the Senate office building.
In 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon after reaching the surface in their Apollo 11 lunar module.
In 1976, America’s Viking 1 robot spacecraft made a successful, first-ever landing on Mars.
In 1993, White House deputy counsel Vincent Foster Jr., 48, was found shot to death in a park near Washington, D.C.; it was ruled a suicide.
In 2006, the Senate voted 98-0 to renew the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act for another quarter-century.
In 2007, President George W. Bush signed an executive order prohibiting cruel and inhuman treatment, including humiliation or denigration of religious beliefs, in the detention and interrogation of terrorism suspects.
In 2015, the United States and Cuba restored full diplomatic relations after more than five decades of frosty relations rooted in the Cold War. The U.N. Security Council unanimously endorsed a landmark deal to rein in Iran’s nuclear program.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock musician John Lodge (The Moody Blues) is 80.
Country singer T.G. Sheppard is 79.
Rock musician Carlos Santana is 76.
Country singer Radney Foster is 64.
Rock musician Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam) is 57.
Actor Reed Diamond is 56.
Actor Sandra Oh is 52.
Singer Elliott Yamin (American Idol) is 45.
Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is 43.
Dancer-singer-actor Julianne Hough is 35.