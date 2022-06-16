On April 3, an ugly racial abuse incident took place during a Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology softball doubleheader in Terre Haute, Indiana, against Oberlin College of Ohio.
According to three Oberlin players, all quoted in Oberlin's student paper, three players of color were called "monkeys" and subjected to racial taunts by some Rose-Hulman players during the doubleheader. Nothing was apparently done on-site about it during the game by either team, or at least, nothing anyone wants to talk about on the record.
(Oberlin's athletic director said that the Oberlin coach didn't know about the abuse until after the doubleheader was completed.)
Rose-Hulman officials admitted the incident occurred and two players (unnamed) were suspended and dismissed from the team.
The incident was, of course, horrific. The reaction I've received from many is shock that a racial incident so ugly could take place at a respected place of higher learning like Rose-Hulman. My read on this reaction is it has less to do with Rose-Hulman as an institution but more to do with the highly-educated, elite-level student body Rose-Hulman attracts.
How could this happen? How could smart, intelligent people conduct themselves in such an ugly way? It happened there?
With respect to those who feel that way, that part of this is what least surprised me. People who closet themselves in bubbles are most likely to express views that reflect their bubble. I have no idea how "challenged" the guilty parties were in their lives to the point before the incident by views outside of their own experience, but apparently they weren't challenged enough to prevent them from thinking it was OK to engage in open, racist taunts in public during an athletic contest.
People like to compartmentalize things to avoid the ugly truth. It can only be drop-outs, rednecks and life's dead-enders who can't see the world beyond their own experience who engage in racism, right?
That's a comfortable thing to tell ourselves, but it has no basis in reality. No demographic has a monopoly on racism. Rich, poor, educated and uneducated, racial ignorance is a disease to which no walk of life is immune.
The burden of fighting racism can't just be placed on the backs of those who are the target of it. The most important role in fighting racism comes from those who can stamp it out before it ever gets to be as overt as it was on a Rose-Hulman softball diamond April 3.
In other words, people like me, white people, who have occasionally heard racist rhetoric behind closed doors from those who think it's OK because they're in a bubble with people they think they're safe to express their ignorance toward. Don't lie to yourself and say you've never heard it because, if you're white, I guarantee you've heard someone espouse racist views at some point in your life.
It's incumbent upon us to call out racism before it ever leaves the bubbles of our own making. Minorities who are on the receiving end of racism can rightfully and justly point out when racism occurs, but who is ultimately responsible for cleaning up our mess?
We can't get weary and settle for lazy tropes like getting annoyed with people "playing the race card" or the even lazier smear of "engaging in cancel culture." I'm not interested in canceling anyone. To me, it's simple and there's no relativism about it. Racism is wrong, it's immoral and it holds all of us back from being better than what we all should and could be.
We know this to be true because in the year 2022 on a Rose-Hulman softball diamond, in an era in which we all assumed overt and ugly racism could not happen in an athletic contest or anywhere else, minority players were called "monkeys."
The fight against racism isn't over. It's never over. It never ended in the first place. Sadly, we were given a stark reminder of how vigilant we must all continue to be.