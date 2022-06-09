SUMMITVILLE — Residents and safety officials spent Thursday morning assessing damage from a severe storm that tore through the town Wednesday evening.
Officials from the National Weather Service toured neighborhoods where large trees were uprooted, with limbs strewn across yards and roofs either significantly damaged or completely torn off houses.
Early this afternoon, the NWS confirmed that the storm, which took a northwest-to-southeast path through the town, was a small tornado.
“Right now, everything is looking up,” said Coby Huggins, chief of the Van Buren Township Fire Department. “We’re just trying to get trees out of the way and get people’s driveways and alleyways opened up so everybody can get back to normal.”
Town Marshal Thomas Everett confirmed that, in addition to dozens of downed trees, several buildings sustained structural damage. He said crews from AEP and CenterPoint worked throughout the night to restore power to residential neighborhoods and businesses.
“We’ve got a pretty good track of where (the storm) went, based just on the damage and debris,” Everett said.
Residents in a neighborhood along Mill Street were gathering up limbs and searching nearby blocks for smaller outdoor belongings. Bill Bugby and his wife, Debbie, were rebuilding a small plastic shed in their side yard. Debbie Bugby said wind gusts had blown pieces of the structure three blocks away in two different directions.
“It was just scattered,” Debbie Bugby said. “The wind was blowing like crazy. We walked out the front door when it was done, and the flagpole was gone. We saw the (shed) door in the front yard, and we turned and looked here and the shed was gone. It was just gone.”
Everett said that, as he surveyed damage on several streets in the town, it became more remarkable to him that no injuries were reported from the storm.
“We’re very blessed that we got through it like we did,” he said. “Unfortunately, we do have some damage, but the fact that no one was hurt, that’s the blessing in disguise. There’s a good positive attitude out here.”
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.