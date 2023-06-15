ANDERSON — The Anderson Redevelopment Commission has approved funding for the modernization of the traffic signals in Anderson.
Commission members Tuesday approved an appropriation of $281,000 from tax increment financing revenues for the first phase of the project.
City engineer Matt House said the funding was for the first phase of the project and that the city is receiving $1.4 million in federal funds for the project.
He said the city started the project several years ago for a complete overhaul of the system with the Madison County Council of Governments.
House said the first phase involves 11 intersections in the city to replace the traffic signals and the controller units.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the 11 intersections are located in the downtown area and all are included in the tax increment financing district.
House said the last upgrade of the signals took place in the 1980s.
Commission member Perry Washington said the funds will update the entire system.
The overall project involves upgrading the traffic signaling software for 106 signals that have been in use since 1983.
The commission also approved a contract with Fort Wayne based Earth Source for $46,160 for the development of a wetland mitigation project on five properties in Anderson.
Winkler said there are companies looking to locate in Anderson and they ask about a plan to mitigate wetlands.
“The Economic Development Department has verbal options on all the properties,” he said. “The plan will determine is wetlands will impact potential projects.”
Winkler said the work is being done to encourage companies to locate in Anderson.
The project includes five properties including area around Hoosier Park, Exit 226 on Interstate 69 and the Flagship industrial park.
“This will bring jobs and opportunities for the city,” Washington said.