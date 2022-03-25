Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Rain...changing to snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain...changing to snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.