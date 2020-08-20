MUNCIE — A February trial date has been set for an Anderson man charged in connection with the death of a Chesterfield resident in a 2019 accident.
Bryan Travis McEntire, 43, was charged in Delaware Circuit Court 3 with two counts of causing death when driving while intoxicated, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison, and reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence.
During an initial court hearing Thursday, McEntire pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Delaware Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Linda Wolf set the trial for Feb. 22.
Wolf did approve a request by defense attorney Kenneth Heifner to allow McEntire to enter a long-term treatment facility for alcoholism in Peoria, Illinois.
Heifner said the Victory Acres facility is part of the Peoria Rescue Mission.
Wolf granted the motion on the conditions that McEntire sign a waiver of extradition and that the court is notified of any change of address.
Deputy prosecutor Marciel Driscoll noted McEntire was arrested in Madison County for a probation violation as a result of the Delaware County charges being filed.
McEntire was being detained in the Madison County Jail on a full cash bond of $10,000 following his arrest. Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Tom Clem agreed to release McEntire to seek treatment on Wednesday.
The three-vehicle crash happened on Nov. 3, 2019, near the Indiana 67 interchange with Interstate 69 in Daleville.
McEntire was driving westbound on the state highway and reportedly ran a red light before striking two vehicles.
The driver of one of those vehicles, Alexander Cole Klausing, 32, of Chesterfield, was critically injured in the collision and died 10 days later at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
In a probable cause affidavit, a Delaware County sheriff’s deputy wrote McEntire “had previously been drinking and had illegal substances in his system.”
Another document reported McEntire’s blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.138. In Indiana, motorists with a BAC of 0.08 or higher are considered intoxicated.
At the time of the crash, McEntire was driving on a conditional driver’s license.
According to court records, McEntire has been convicted three times on battery charges, criminal mischief, domestic battery, driving as a habitual traffic violator, twice for driving while intoxicated, invasion of privacy, and three times for possession of marijuana, possession of meth and public intoxication.
