SOUTH BEND — If things go as progressives plan, hundreds of people will blow whistles Friday at the corner of Angela Boulevard and Eddy Street to protest a talk on Notre Dame's campus by U.S. Attorney General William Barr.
They should have a large audience at the high-visibility intersection as fans gear up for the football game Saturday against rival USC.
Barr will deliver a 4 p.m. talk on religious freedom at the law school's McCartan Courtroom in an event exclusively for law school students and faculty, and students associated with the university’s de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture, which is co-sponsoring the event with the law school, said Notre Dame spokesman Dennis Brown.
Because the talk is not open to the public, the university has not publicized it, Brown said. He said the university has learned Barr will speak on “religious freedom,” but had no details and was seeking more information from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Two groups, Move On North Central Indiana and Indivisible Indiana District 2, will hand out whistles to protesters, in what they're dubbing,"Whistles for Whistleblowers," a nod to the whistleblower complaint that has led to a U.S. House inquiry of whether to impeach President Donald Trump.
"We cannot ignore the blatant travesties of this administration," the group states on its Facebook page for the event. "Together, we will blow our whistles against Barr, President Trump, and their enablers in Congress. Whistleblowers must be heard and protected."
Trump thrust Barr into his impeachment inquiry when, during a phone conversation with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump repeatedly offered to enlist Barr and Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to help the Ukranian government investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings with an energy company in the former Soviet republic, USA Today has reported.
The U.S. House has launched an inquiry into whether Trump should be impeached for allegedly tying aid to the country to the investigation because Trump thought it could help his re-election.
The Department of Justice has said Barr has never discussed the Bidens with Ukranian officials and only learned Trump invoked his name months after the call.
Protest organizer Andrew Cary, a 24-year-old Notre Dame graduate student, said he's protesting Barr's conduct as attorney general rather than the university's decision to let him speak on campus — although he criticized the university for "trying to keep this under wraps."
"I'm very happy to hear anyone speak on a college campus or any place," said Cary, a South Bend native who is studying in Notre Dame's master's of public administration program. "A college campus shouldn't be a safe space or anything like that. I'm not demonstrating against his opinions or his voice, I'm demonstrating against his actions. Barr is currently obstructing the lawful impeachment inquiry by refusing to cooperate and not allowing witnesses to testify, and supporting a president who has threatened whistleblowers."
Barr’s visit last week to Wichita State University drew about 30 protesters. He declined to take questions about Trump and the impeachment inquiry, the Wichita Eagle reported.
News media will be allowed inside the venue to cover Barr's talk, Brown said.
