ANDERSON--Liberty Christian hopes to make a statement early in the season by utilizing four returning players as well as an arsenal of young talent.
One of the biggest playmakers for the Lions will be senior Elena Tufts who stands at 6-foot-0 and makes the paint her home. This returning starter will utilize her height and reach advantages to her fullest this season.
“I think that [Tufts] will lead us in scoring and rebounding hands down,” head coach Todd Hill said. “There are not many 6-footers in the county or around for that matter.”
Feeding Tufts the ball while in the lane will be a focal point of the Lions’ season. However, this will not be their only plan of attack if things go south.
“We want to pound the ball down into [Tufts],” Hill said. “If everybody wants to collapse, we have (Maddy) Harmon and the rest of the crew to hit jump shots.”
Another key contributor will be Harmon, a senior who is returning to the court after a torn ACL last season. Although she did play volleyball and softball since then, coming back to basketball is a whole different animal.
“I watched her come back in softball and volleyball and she did pretty well,” Hill said. “Basketball is a whole other sport with a lot of different movements, so she is still trying to find her way through it.”
Harmon will be a shooting threat on the perimeter which will add even more depth to Liberty Christian’s offensive game plan.
Junior Ireland Evans has presented herself as a bigtime leader for the Lions this season. This will give the team yet another leader to look to throughout the season.
“[Evans] has been nothing but the constant leader for the past two weeks,” Hill said. “I am pretty optimistic, and I have high hopes.”
Despite the optimism, there are still some aspects of the Lions’ play that need to be improved early in the season. One of these areas of play is how well the bench will handle game pressure.
“I think our biggest concern right now is experience and depth,” Hill said. “There is still a learning curve. I am a little worried about…who is going to step up.”
Another area of emphasis is how the team will pull together and perform well defensively. With a solid offense in place, it will be the defense where players need to step up and make stops when it is necessary.
The Lions will kick off the season on Nov. 7 against Indianapolis Howe in hopes of starting the season off on a good note.
