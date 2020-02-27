ANDERSON — The United Way of Madison County raised 90% of its campaign goal for 2020, but officials said the lack of that extra 10% won’t affect the services provided by local agencies.
During the annual meeting Tuesday at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, campaign chairman Greg Bramwell said the campaign raised vital financial assistance for the year.
This year’s campaign will officially end March 31.
During the fall and winter campaign there were 1,700 individual donors and 70 corporate gifts; 65 organizations conducted workplace meetings.
Bramwell said the local United Way partnered with the United Way of Delaware County to provide services to Middletown, raising $35,000 in Henry County that was matched.
He said United Way of Madison County is adding $165,000 from outside grants to bring the 2020 total in the county for assistance to $852,000.
Nancy Vaughan, president of United Way of Madison County, said Monday that although the campaign came up short, there would be no disruption in funding to local agencies supported by the organization.
“We will make our commitments to the community through our reserve funds,” Vaughan said. “We have made good investments.”
She cautioned that United Way of Madison County can’t dip into the reserve funds every year.
The campaign funds a wide range of vital countywide programs, including the THRIVE Network, utility assistance, health care enrollments, On My Way Pre-K, Born Learning, disaster preparation and response and more. It also provides the support and resources for key volunteer programs like Operation Weatherization, Senior Link and My Free Taxes.
Cherilyn Horning, executive director of Dove Harbor, said previously, “United Way funds the THRIVE Network which enables us to serve both our clients and individuals all throughout the community in critical ways. Because of it, we are able to help hardworking families overcome life lived on the edge of poverty, where one emergency or crisis puts them in a place they can’t see a way out of.”
During the annual meeting, local attorney Jonathan Cook, who has served as chairman of the United Way board, was honored as the volunteer of the year.
The award was presented by Obadiah Smith who said although Cook is a self-described introvert, he has taken an active role in the community.
“His professional expertise has helped United Way in review contracts and MOUs (memorandum of understanding),” Smith said. “He lived United every day.”
Cook thanked the United Way staff for being easy to work with.
He credited the influence that Charles Dickmann and J.R. Builta had on his becoming involved with United Way.
“They encouraged me to volunteer to make the community better,” he said.
Judy Musick, affectionately known as “Grandma” to the children at Head Start, was recognized as the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program volunteer of the year.
Kim Williams of United Way said Musick has been a volunteer at Head Start since 2017.
The program requires Musick to volunteer for one hour per week to read to a child.
“She always wanted to be a school teacher,” Williams said of Musick. “Her supervisor at Head Start said she goes above and beyond the call of duty by volunteering for up to 12 hours each week.”
Williams said Hoosier Park Racing & Casino received the Community Builder Award for its partnership and the creation of the HERO volunteer program for employees to serve in the community.
NTN Driveshaft was named the Spirit of United Award recipient for conducting a one-month campaign to raise funds for the drive and 30 employees volunteering for Operation Weatherization.
Sterling Boles, assistant superintendent at Frankton-Lapel Community Schools, received the Workplace Champion honor for coordinating the effort in five schools and increasing the contribution by the school system over the past two years by 300%.
Beverly Hockersmith was named Campaign Volunteer for her positive attitude from the start and taking on a leadership role in the business community in Alexandria, Frankton and Summitville.
Essential Senior Health & Living and GTI/Greenville Technologies received the Rise to the Challenge honors for increasing participation by employees and providing a match for every dollar contributed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.