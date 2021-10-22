Saturday, Oct. 23
• Green Township Harvest Festival, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; 10609 S. Ind. 13, Fortville (formerly American Legion Park).
• A Not-Too-Spooky Halloween Spooktacular, noon-3 p.m.; Pendleton Community Library, 595 E. Water St., Pendleton.
• Trick or Treat at the Pumpkin Patch, 1-5 p.m.; Hodge Family Farm, 76 E. 1300N.
• Falls Park Boo Bash, 4-8 p.m.; Falls Park North 40, 646 N. Pendleton Ave., Pendleton.
• Anderson Township Community Center, 2828 Madison Ave., Anderson: Trunk-or-Treat, 5 to 7 p.m. Held inside in the event of inclement weather.
• 5’s Boo and Booze Halloween Party (21 and over), 7-10 p.m.; 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway.
• Halloween celebration with Loose Cannon Band, from 8 p.m. to midnight (wear your costumes), American Legion Post 469, Frankton.
Sunday, Oct. 24
• Madison County Biker Died Here Halloween Bash, 1-4 p.m.; Southdale Plaza, 815 W. 53rd St. Bring your kids or come help hand out candy. There will be a costume contest; free hotdogs and drinks to the first 1,000 kids; a bicycle giveaway. Bikers meet at Double T at noon; kick stands up at 12:30 p.m. bikers fill up saddlebags with candy to start back up. Candy will be provided. There will be also be games.
Friday, Oct. 29
• Halloween at the Library. Costume Contest and Trick-or-treating, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.
• Back to the Future Trunk or Treat, 1:30-4:30 p.m.; Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
• Healing Hands Home Health, 216 E. Ninth St., Anderson: 5 to 7 p.m.
• Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets: Anderson’s annual Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Anderson Police Department — 6 p.m.
• North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N, Anderson: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free hot dogs.
• Former North Side Middle School, Cross Street and Indiana Avenue, Anderson: Anderson Transit System’s Trunk or Treat School Bus Style — 6:15 p.m. until the candy is gone.
