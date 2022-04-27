ANDERSON — Reshipping scams have reappeared many times in the past few years as job seekers are looking to work from home.
Better Business Bureau is receiving an increased number of Scam Tracker reports related to a work from home reshipping scam. Victims across the U.S from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Florida and Texas report being scammed by Shipowners Team, LLC, a company claiming to be located in Anderson.
The reports indicate the victim’s résumé was posted on job boards seeking employment and were approached by a recruiter. Then after a brief interview process, they were hired, and received a W2 form and were asked to fill it out completely, including their social security numbers. Once they submitted the personal information requested, they began receiving packages to ship, but after some time, they never received a paycheck, raising concern.
How the scam works
The company solicits by email under the guise of hiring "agents" to package items and mail them overseas. The position is advertised to reimburs "agents" for their expenses and pay a monthly stipend.
After accepting the job, the person is asked to ship something – often electronics, but sometimes other goods – to an address overseas. Payment never arrives.
Clarence, a victim in Pennsylvania reached out to BBB to report his experience with this scam.
“[Shipowners Team, LLC] used my name and address as a delivery point for potentially fraudulent items, then had me remail out items to nonexistent addresses,” Clarence said.
Another woman located in New Jersey reported to BBB that she filled out the fake W2 form for Shipowners Team, LLC, which included her social security number. She questioned her “supervisor” about not receiving a paycheck and they cut off communication.
Variations on this scam include requests that could open someone up to ID theft. Some victims reported sending a copy of their driver's license with their "job application," which gave scammers their name, address and photo. A 2020 BBB report found that 65% of fake online job postings are related to becoming a “warehouse distribution coordinator” or a similarly-titled position involving package reshipment.
BBB offers the following tips to spot a reshipping scam:
Be cautious of any job that asks you to share personal information or hand over money. Scammers will often use the guise of running a credit check, setting up direct deposit or paying for training.
If a job looks suspicious, search for it online. If the result comes up in many other cities with the exact same job post, it is likely a scam.
Check out the business' website. Scammers often falsely use the names of real businesses. Check on the business’s site or give them a call to confirm the position exists.