ANDERSON, Ind. — When he was growing up in Mississippi, Stotmy Steen Jr.’s parents weren’t particularly inclined to pay the poll taxes, complete the literacy tests or brave other, possibly violent means of suppression in order to exercise their right to vote.
As sharecroppers in the 1950s in the small community of Money, Stotmy Steen Sr. and Louise Steen were out of the political loop and had no transportation to get to the polls, Steen said. In addition, there simply seemed to be no benefit to voting.
“I knew of no one who voted. There was no advertisement of voting,” he recalled. “When you went to town, you had to conduct yourself in a manner almost as still a slave.”
Like millions of other Black people, the Steens, who later moved to Indiana, had encountered a forbidding voting system. The problem was addressed dramatically when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965 into law.
Though the provisions of the landmark piece of legislation applied to all states, it was put into place specifically to correct electoral injustices in the South, including Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. Some counties and townships in California, Florida, New York, North Carolina, South Dakota and Michigan also were targeted by provisions of the act.
A succession of civil rights acts from 1957 through 1965 chad hipped away at the barriers between Black people and voting. Even so, strict legal standards confronted U.S. Department of Justice lawyers who pursued litigation to strike down barriers.
Under the Voting Rights Act, designed to assure liberties guaranteed under the 14th and 15th amendments, states and localities with a history of discrimination were required to seek preclearance — essentially ask permission — from the federal government to enact any changes to voting laws, policies and procedures.
Though the Voting Rights Act is considered by some to be the most effective civil rights legislation enacted in the U.S., new forms of voter disenfranchisement, including purging of voter files, short election days and postal interference — each of which has been reported in Indiana — have taken the place of property ownership requirements, morality tests and other voting restrictions.
That’s why the Voting Rights Act is a living document that has been amended by Congress several times.
In 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court weakened the 1965 law’s protections by invalidating the preclearance requirement for the specific states, paving the way for them to resume previous suppression tactics. States always had the ability to get off the list of states monitored under the act, but the court said identifying certain states as perpetually on the list violated the 10th Amendment.
According to Susan Hall-Dotson, Black history coordinator at the Indiana Historical Society, though tactics weren’t as violent or as visible in the North as in the South, voter suppression still occurred.
“The North likes to pretend that they didn’t have issues, but they did, too,” she said. “The press may have covered it because of the level of violence in the South, but it was just as importance to those in the North who wanted to exercise their right to vote."
The impact of the Voting Rights Act is limited, according to Julia Vaughn, policy director for Common Cause Indiana, which is heavily involved in litigation against voter suppression. The steady erosion of voting rights has been ongoing since the 1960s, she explained.
“It hasn’t been a flood. It’s been a constant drip, drip, drip,” she said. “It’s this little bureaucratic change over here and that little change over there that doesn’t get a lot of attention.”
Indiana has been at the forefront in attempts to suppress voting through identification requirements, notices and waiting periods, and the purging of voter registration rolls, Vaughn said. State officials appeal every negative ruling they receive in court, she added.
