We wear the mask that grins and lies
It hides our cheeks and shades our eyes,
This debt we pay to human guile:
With torn and bleeding hearts we smile,
And mouth with myriad subtleties
...
We smile, but, O great Christ, our cries
To thee from tortured souls arise
We sing, but oh the clay is vile
Beneath our feet, and long the mile:
But let the world dream otherwise
We wear the mask!
— Paul Laurence Dunbar (1896)
My father taught me that old poem when I was 7 years old. In fact, he asked me to memorize it. Even though I had no idea what the poem meant, I knew better than to ask my father why he asked me to do anything.
It wasn’t until I was a high school senior that I found out what the poem was about. In the rigidly segregated south I lived in during my youth, as a coping skill, he was telling me how many black folk behaved when in the presence of white folk. In that time, any show of impertinence (even looking a white man in the eye) could lead to serious injury, or death. Dunbar’s “We Wear the Mask” was about navigating that dangerous world. It was about survival.
Naturally, in our current situation with COVID-19 and people wearing masks, I think of that poem. Also, in the wake of the George Floyd murder, Black Lives Matter, and related worldwide protests I think of Dunbar’s meaning stretching all the way back to the late 1800s.
As to the latter, African Americans know terror. George Floyd’s death was emblematic of 400 years of brutality, whether that brutality be at the hands of slave traders and masters, vigilante groups such as the Ku Klux Klan, or police, we know it, and we have always known it (and long the mile). The mask covering this black thought and behavior reality, however, is coming off.
That, I think, is why what was once referred to as a civil rights issue has morphed into a human rights issue. That is why people of all ethnicities have joined the cause. That is why Confederate statues are tumbling down. That is why a huge Black Lives Matter sign is painted on 5th Avenue at Trump Tower, not by protestors, but by order of the mayor of New York City. These and other actions may cause tensions in some places but, to me, they are indispensable to progress toward a more perfect union.
As to the former (i.e., the COVID masks) I think the presence and behavior of the virus is also a form of terror, albeit biological. Americans are afraid, and Americans are not accustomed to, and don’t like being, afraid.
After all, in spite of disadvantageous circumstances among some of its citizens, in general, I think we believe America to be a safe place. No foreign power in recent memory has ever set foot in North America with the intent to do us great harm. We are protected east and west by two great oceans. We have the most powerful military in the world, many times over. Mostly, we feel free to come and go as we please, speak as we please, worship as we please, and gather as we please.
But COVID-19 has changed much of that. In spite of incoherent messaging from the White House, state governments, and local governments, we want to hold on to those things. We do not like to be told to stay at home. We want our businesses and schools to be open as they have in the past. We want to go to our churches on Sunday. We want to be able to invite friends over without having to worry about keeping them 6 feet apart.
It is almost a certainty that, at some point in the future — perhaps six to 12 months — there will be new and effective treatments for those infected with the virus. According to medical research specialists, there may be a safe and effective vaccine against it in 18 months. In the meantime, the terroristic microorganism will be among us, and we must do our smartest and best to live with it.
Although they may not be the things we want to do, we must do what is necessary to keep ourselves and those with whom we come into contact, safe. Smile, and wear the mask.
