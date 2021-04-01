ANDERSON — After making it into the 70s on Tuesday, temperatures were in the 30s with snow flurries Thursday.
Volatile weather is common this time of year, said Micah Mitchell, who provides forecasts for Anderson and Madison County on his website madcoweather.com and Facebook page Madison County Weather Updates.
“Three years ago, we had three inches of snow in the morning” on April 1, Mitchell said. “We’ll be back probably upper 40s tomorrow (Friday). But by the weekend we’ll be back in the 60s and probably in the 70s next week.”
The cold snap was brought on by high pressure blocking the jet stream.
“The jet stream got squeezed between these two high pressures and forced that cold air from northern Canada all the way down here,” Mitchell explained.
The National Weather Service put southern Indiana, where the growing season has started, under a freeze warning and issued a special weather statement for Madison County because of an expected freeze Friday morning. People growing sensitive plants are advised to take steps to protect them.
“A hard freeze is 28 degrees or colder, and our average (last day of the year) on that for Anderson is April 11,” Micah said. “The latest it’s ever happened was May 27 in 1961.”
