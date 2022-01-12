Frankton Legion to serve dinner
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will host a pork chop dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, with pork chops in gravy, mashed potatoes and green beans for $8.
Desserts (cherry cheese cake and snickers cake) will be available for $3. Bingo runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Carry-outs will be available.
Support group to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet Thursday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. in the Fireside Room at Bethany Christian Church.
Gary McManus of Daleville Christian Church will be the guest speaker.
As before, enter through the north door (Door #7) across from Highland Middle School.
If you have any questions call the church office, 765-643-5713.
Library board plans meetings
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library has announced the 2022 library’s Board of Trustees meeting schedule. APL Board of Trustees meet the third Wednesday of each month at 4:15 p.m. The 2022 schedule dates are Jan. 19, Feb. 16, March 16, April 20, May 18 (held at Lapel Branch), June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Dec. 21
For more information, visit www.andersonlibrary.net or call 765-641-2456.
Friends of Mounds meeting Thursday
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will be meeting Thursday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Nature Center. They will not have a guest speaker this month. They will be sharing an up-date on the Nights of Lights fundraiser. Please join us and share your fun thoughts on this event.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.