As much as most folk hate to be labeled, we all have multiple labels: husband, wife, mother, father, son and daughter, Democrat, Republican, gay, straight, job titles, class identity (e.g., rich, poor, middle class, etc.) liberal, conservative, and many others. Each label is a sort of meme, or an idea that carries with it generally accepted meanings.
I think the reason most of us don’t like labels is that they put us in a box that defines who we are. And who we are is seldom the box we are in. What, for example, is a conservative? What does it mean to be called a liberal? As with all other labels, although there are generally accepted meanings to these terms, they are quite imprecise and often misleading.
Because of this, I tried to come up with more precise labels for the ideas and behaviors that are tossed around with so little understanding of their imprecision or cultural distortions. You may, of course, agree or disagree with the terms I came up with to more accurately label some of the negative behaviors I believe to be common in all human communities:
• The Chicken Littlers. These are people who treat the slightest adversity as though the world is coming to an end. A crack in the sidewalk marks the beginning of an earthquake. If they are struck in the head by an apple that fell from a tree, like the Chicken Little character, they tell everyone the sky is falling! These people lack three things: faith, courage, and common sense.
• Run-and-Tell. People in this group get their jollies by running and telling someone else what another person or group is doing or planning. They usually do this for their own personal benefit, which amounts to some sort of status or, if money, nickels and dimes. Also, they often present themselves as powerful, not because of what they know, but who they know.
• The Troublemakers. You’ve seen this type before. These people do nothing but cause trouble. They come into a room and, next thing you know, the whole room is fighting. Then, they pretend to be trying to break up the fight they started, and present themselves as the adult in the room.
• The Doubters. These people doubt everything. They treat any idea with the greatest suspicion, and will often say “we tried that before.” It’s a perfect excuse for doing nothing. Even worse, they don’t believe there is anything worth doing.
• The Know-It-Alls. There are some people in our communities who know everything about everything. The problem with being like this is that, if you know everything, you can’t learn anything. What is there to be curious about if you know everything?
• The Backstabbers. In the early 70s, a popular singing group, The O’Jays, sang a love song that really had a deeper meaning:
They’re smiling in your face,
All the time they want to take your place,
The backstabbers
There’s lots more to the song, but its deeper meaning is unmistakable. There are people out there who want what you have — your spouse, your house, your car, your job, your smile, or whatever you might have, even if it’s very little.
• Mad Dogs. This is a rabid group. They may dress in three-piece suits or other spiffy clothing, smell good, and appear to be friendly, but at essence they are ravening wolves that will bite anybody who comes near them. They need no particular reason for this behavior.
• The Haters. There are some people who seem to thrive on hate. Perhaps it’s in their DNA, or a result of a troubled childhood. But they are out there, and they love to hate.
If it seems like I’m focusing on the negative, I am. I do believe, however, most people tend toward decency, kindness, generosity, compassion, and empathy. The reason I focus on the negative types is because they are dangerous and, if I am at all right in my attempt to more precisely identify them, we need to be able to spot them.
I think it was Maya Angelou who said something to the effect that ‘when people show you who they are, believe them.’ After all, if we must judge people (and we always do), or label them, we must do so based, not on what they say, but by what they do.
And so, in closing, based on what you know about yourself, what is your label?
Have a nice day.
