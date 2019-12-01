GOSHEN — In an era of fake news, good journalism is as important as ever, an Indiana-born New York Times White House correspondent said in a recent speech at Goshen College.
“The only cure in a time defined by mistrust in the news and journalists is to keep reporting,” said Katie Rogers, the speaker, who has covered President Donald Trump since his inauguration in 2017.
Rogers’ reporting has focused on cultural changes in the capital as the Trump administration bends and breaks White House norms. An Elkhart native, Rogers spoke to an audience of more than 400 students, faculty and community members as part of the College’s Yoder Public Affairs Lecture Series.
Trump’s presence and process in the White House are so different from those of past presidents that his deviance has become a central theme in his presidency, Rogers said.
“It is a norm to expect our president to release his tax returns,” she said. “It is a norm to expect a daily White House briefing featuring officials who have spent the day preparing for questions journalists might ask. It is a norm to expect to report on the White House without the threat of a personal attack from the presidential Twitter account.”
The president has often taken to Twitter to advance the narrative that individual journalists, newspapers and the media broadly cannot be trusted. The narrative helps distance the president’s core supporters from those who oppose him, creating what Rogers called “two separate political realities.”
“Trump has infused an element of danger into the process of newsgathering by calling us all enemies of the state,” she said.
Globally, violence against journalists is on the rise. Last December, NPR reported that more journalists were killed or held hostage in 2018 than the year before. The president’s anti-journalism rhetoric is “used by leaders around the world to harm journalists who seek the truth,” Rogers said.
Reporting on Trump’s White House involves meticulous fact-checking and attention to detail, Rogers said.
“One of the most important lessons this job has taught me is that our reporting always needs to speak for itself and doesn’t need our opinions or even word choices that can be perceived as a judgment,” she said.
No president loves their press, Rogers said, and Trump is no exception. But the current president, with decades of experience as a reality TV host and tabloid fixture, deals skillfully with reporters, she said.
With provocative tweets, Trump distracts attention from news cycles that he feels are unfavorable. The constant stream of potentially news-worthy tweets means reporters covering the president are constantly making decisions about what to cover, which Rogers described as a “huge challenge.”
Rogers called on the audience to support local journalism.
“Communities like yours deserve a handful of good journalists to tell you about how your tax dollars are being used, how your local politicians are governing, and how your police department is treating the people it arrests and investigates.”
In closing, Rogers asked the audience to keep themselves informed, be open to people with different beliefs and vote.
