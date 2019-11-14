Indianapolis Colts quarterback Brian Hoyer looks to pass Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Hoyer was 18-of-39 for 204 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.
Tim Bath | CNHI Sports Indiana
Who's Not?
Brian Hoyer | Quarterback
In seven quarters this season, Hoyer has thrown more interceptions (four) than Jacoby Brissett has tossed in eight starts (three). Brissett is expected to return as the starter Sunday against Jacksonville.
