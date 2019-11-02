TERRE HAUTE — Javon Williams Jr. ran for two touchdowns and Nico Gauldoni kicked three field goals as Southern Illinois beat Indiana State 23-17 in a Missouri Valley Football Conference battle Saturday afternoon.
Williams raced 54 yards on the Salukis’ second series to score, but Dominique Dafney capped a five-play, 42-yard drive for the Sycamores to even the game at 7-7 early in the second quarter.
Williams’ second touchdown, a 2-yard run with 3:37 left in the first half put Southern Illinois on top for good. Gauldoni added a 24-yard field goal with eight seconds left in the half made it 17-7 at intermission. He converted from 36 yards out in the third and added a 27-yarder in the fourth quarter.
D.J. Davis carried 22 times for 160 yards to lead the Salukis (5-4, 3-2), who ran for 265 yards. Williams carried 12 times for 84 yards.
Dafney ran for two touchdowns, but Indiana State (3-6, 1-4) was held to just 292 yards of total offense.
MARIST 37, BUTLER 27
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Hunter Cobb ran for three touchdowns and 146 yards as Marist took control late to garner its first back-to-back victories of the year.
Marist (3-5, 3-2 Pioneer League) beat Davidson 27-21 last week by unleashing Cobb, who ran for a career-high 178 yards and two scores. Cobb had just 47 total yards coming into that breakout game.
Cobb broke for a 48-yard touchdown run to give Marist a 17-14 lead with 8:25 remaining in the first half. Luke Paladino added a 28-yard field goal for a 20-14 halftime advantage.
Butler’s Drew Bevelhimer booted field goals from 52 and 39 yards to tie the score late in the third.
Cobb capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a 9-yard scoring run, Paladino added a 46-yard field goal and Cobb rumbled in from the 21 late in the fourth to seal the win.
Butler (2-7, 1-4) was led by Nick Orlando, who threw for 183 yards and one score but was picked off twice, including a 37-yard pick-six by Ryan Webb.
DAVIDSON 27, VALPARAISO 21
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Wesley Dugger ran for a late touchdown to give Davidson the win.
The teams were tied 21-all when Dugger powered in from the 1 to give the Wildcats (6-3, 3-2 Pioneer League) the winning edge. Ragnar Schmidt missed the extra point, leaving it at 27-21 with two minutes remaining. After the kickoff, George Hatalowich intercepted Chris Duncan, ending Valparaiso’s comeback hopes.
Dugger finished with 106 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Wildcats. Tyler Phelps threw for 72 yards and a score.
Dugger’s 3-yard touchdown run capped Davidson’s first drive. Bradyn Oakley forced a Valparaiso fumble on the kickoff which was recovered by Sean Holton. Ten plays later, Jorell Story ran it in from the 7 to give the Wildcats a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Phelps threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Story late in the third for a 21-13 Wildcats’ lead, but Valparaiso tied it 21-all on the next drive when Duncan ran for a score then made good on the 2-point conversion pass.
Duncan had 123 yards passing and a touchdown and ran for 58 yards and another score to lead the Crusaders (1-8, 1-4).
