PENDLETON — Winners were announced at Gallery 119’s First Friday on Nov. 5 for the Christmas in Pendleton Art Show. Ann Johnson was the judge for the event and Jerry and Sharon Wymer were sponsors.

Awards for first place, $75; second place, $40; third place, $30; and people’s choice, $20. (There was a tie this month.)

Winners

First place: “Coastal Road” by Tamara Magers

Second place: “Best Friend” by Bruce Neckar

Third place: “ A Great Day At Falls Park” by Diane Burrell

People’s Choice

“Sheep In The Snow” by John Reynolds

“After All, It’s A Small World” by Kitty Myers

Merit Awards

“Backyard Hollyhocks” by Lynn Rockwell

“Cycle of Creation” by Tamara Magers

“Eagle Owl” by Brucke Neckar

“Sheep In The Snow” by John Reynolds

“A Bird In The Hand Is Worth Two In The Bowl” by Kitty Myers

Honorable Mention

“Nature’s Jewels” by Brenda Morris Jarrett Photography

“Lincoln-Last Full Measure” by Barry Gray

“Self Portrait” by Barry Gray

“Birds In Winter” by Judy Crist

