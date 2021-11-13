PENDLETON — Winners were announced at Gallery 119’s First Friday on Nov. 5 for the Christmas in Pendleton Art Show. Ann Johnson was the judge for the event and Jerry and Sharon Wymer were sponsors.
Awards for first place, $75; second place, $40; third place, $30; and people’s choice, $20. (There was a tie this month.)
Winners
First place: “Coastal Road” by Tamara Magers
Second place: “Best Friend” by Bruce Neckar
Third place: “ A Great Day At Falls Park” by Diane Burrell
People’s Choice
“Sheep In The Snow” by John Reynolds
“After All, It’s A Small World” by Kitty Myers
Merit Awards
“Backyard Hollyhocks” by Lynn Rockwell
“Cycle of Creation” by Tamara Magers
“Eagle Owl” by Brucke Neckar
“Sheep In The Snow” by John Reynolds
“A Bird In The Hand Is Worth Two In The Bowl” by Kitty Myers
Honorable Mention
“Nature’s Jewels” by Brenda Morris Jarrett Photography
“Lincoln-Last Full Measure” by Barry Gray
“Self Portrait” by Barry Gray
“Birds In Winter” by Judy Crist
