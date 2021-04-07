ANDERSON, Ind. — A woman facing criminal charges for shattering a glass window in a door at the Madison County Sheriff’s Department in central Indiana said she did it because she needed help and no one was listening.
Billie Jo Goodnight, 42, is charged with Level 6 felony charges of intimidation and criminal mischief.
According to a sheriff’s press release, Goodnight approached the administration offices with a baseball bat at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday.
Jail officers arrested Goodnight after she proceeded to shatter the glass in the entry door with the bat, which officers saw on surveillance video.
Goodnight contacted The Herald Bulletin on Tuesday and said that she did it because she was in danger and needed to get someone’s attention.
“I was threatened to be shot up, raped and murdered, and they (police) wouldn’t listen to me, and they made fun of me,” Goodnight said. “To get somebody’s attention, I took the bat up there, and I did take it to the window.”
Police said Goodnight told officers that she was upset with acquaintances after they told her she would be too afraid to break the glass, according to a press release. But Goodnight told the newspaper that she hadn’t been dared or goaded into the crime.
She admitted that she had consumed a fifth of vodka before breaking the glass, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Goodnight told The Herald Bulletin that after striking the window, she dropped the bat and placed her hands behind her back to allow herself to be handcuffed, which agrees with the incident’s description in the affidavit.
“I did not threaten police,” she said. “I just needed help and nobody would help me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.