Woman's passion for helping families persists

When a person chooses a profession focused on serving people, it is hard to make a lifestyle change once that season of life ends. However, Elizabeth “Betty” Bush, former pediatric physical therapist, has transitioned from helping children with special needs to helping families throughout Madison County.
Bush developed passion for her career at a young age while volunteering at a hospital.
“I was really interested in working with children with cerebral palsy. I knew it was what I wanted to do,” Bush said. “I always enjoyed seeing children reach their full potential and being a support system for their family.”
After a bilateral knee replacement and shoulder surgery on both sides, Bush decided it was time for her to end her physical therapy career at 81 years old. But that doesn’t mean that her passion for her work ceased. One person in particular, Carol Ward, wanted to highlight the difference Bush has made.
“Any family that ever had the opportunity to meet her loved and trusted her with their precious child that was in need of therapy,” said Ward. “Moms and dads would and still today continue to call Betty for advice and questions. They have to put their minds at ease about their child’s progress.”
While Bush has a passion for her former career, her true passion is helping people, which is exactly what she did in 2020.
Before COVID, Bush mentored families and did home visits. Throughout the pandemic, she volunteered for St. Vincent Depaul. She spent her days working behind plexiglass, giving financial assistance, donating furniture and providing families with basic needs.
Many of the people Bush helped have never needed financial assistance, but with the pandemic, many of the residents of Madison County turned to local organizations for help.
“I feel very blessed to have had the opportunity to volunteer at different places,” said Bush. “I retired about a year ago, but since then I have volunteered in the community and on fundraising committees.”
Bush plans to continue volunteering with organizations, but in 2021 she is dedicated to serving in any opportunity that presents itself.