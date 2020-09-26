Rittenhouse fighting return to Wisconsin
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A 17-year-old in Illinois accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Friday fought his return to Wisconsin to face homicide charges that could put him in prison for life.
Kyle Rittenhouse surrendered to police in his home in Antioch, Illinois, a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed two protesters and wounded a third on the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25. His attorneys have said Rittenhouse acted in self-defense and have portrayed him as a courageous patriot who was exercising his right to bear arms during unrest over the police shooting of Blake, who is Black.
Terror probe opened after stabbings of 2
PARIS — French terrorism authorities are investigating a double-stabbing outside the former Paris offices of a satirical newspaper where a dozen people were killed in 2015, and two suspects have been arrested in Friday’s violence, authorities said.
France’s counterterrorism prosecutor said authorities suspect a terrorist motive because of the place and timing of the stabbings: in front of the building where Charlie Hebdo was based until the Islamic extremist attack on its cartoonists and at a time when suspects in the 2015 attack are on trial across town.
Virginia governor, wife test positive
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Northam says he isn’t showing symptoms. He and wife Pam, who has mild symptoms, plan to isolate for the next 10 days while working remotely, according to a statement from his office.
The Democrat, the country’s only governor who is also a doctor, has previously been criticized by some Republican lawmakers who say his restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus are too stringent.
Northam said in a statement his test result shows the virus is “very real and very contagious.”
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt became the first governor to announce he’d tested positive in July. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who steadfastly refused a mask requirement, also tested positive.
Judge: Census must continue for month
ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge has stopped the 2020 census from finishing at month’s end and suspended a year-end deadline for delivering the numbers needed to decide how many seats each state gets in Congress.
The preliminary injunction granted by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in California late Thursday allows the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident to continue through the end of October.
Koh said the shortened schedule ordered by President Donald Trump’s administration likely would produce inaccurate results that would last a decade.
