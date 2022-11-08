T rex skull unearthed in South Dakota to be auctioned in NY
NEW YORK — A Tyrannosaurus rex skull unearthed in South Dakota is expected to sell for $15 million or more at auction in New York next month, officials with Sotheby's said Tuesday.
The 200-pound skull fossil, nicknamed Maximus, is being sold Dec. 9 by an owner who wishes to remain anonymous, the auction house said.
The skull was excavated in 2020 and 2021 in Harding County, South Dakota, where other T. rex skeletons like Sue and Stan were found, according to Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's head of science and popular culture. She called the area “the world capital for T. rexes.”
Most of the rest of this T. rex's remains were destroyed over time by erosion, but Sotheby's experts said the skull was a major find.
The 6 1/2-foot fossil is about 76 million years old and still has most of the external skull bones and numerous teeth, Sotheby's experts said.
Hatton said two large puncture holes in the skull are evidence of a big fight, probably with another T. rex.
18-carat pink diamond reaps $28.8 million at Geneva auction
GENEVA — A pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond billed as a rarity sold at a Geneva auction for 28.4 million Swiss francs ($28.8 million), including fees and taxes, on the lower end of the expected range.
The “Fortune Pink” fancy vivid pink stone, said to be the largest of its kind and shape to go on the block, headlined Christie's latest Geneva sale of jewelry. It had been expected to fetch between $25 million and $35 million.
Max Fawcett, head of Christie’s jewelry department in Geneva, said the stone with a strong, saturated pink color was mined in Brazil more than 15 years ago. He declined to identify its owner, but described the diamond as “a true miracle of nature.”
Christie’s says the first pink diamonds ever recorded were found in India’s Golconda mines in the 16th century, before others turned up over the centuries in places like Africa, Australia, Brazil and Russia.
The pink stone’s auction followed a showroom tour in New York, Shanghai, Singapore and Taiwan before its arrival in Geneva.
The auction comes six months after Christie's sold “The Rock” — a 228-carat egg-sized white diamond billed as the largest of its kind to go up for auction — for more than $21.75 million, including fees. That was also at the low end of the expected range.