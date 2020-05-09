While Shenandoah senior Silas Allred dominated the sport in this area and in the state, wrestling had a strong season elsewhere in the THB Sports area.
Twelve other wrestlers also collected sectional championships in 2020 and have joined Allred on the All-Area team. Here is a glance at those champion competitors as well as those who have garnered inclusion in the honorable mention.
Jared Brown, junior, Pendleton Heights: Brown, a three-time Madison County champion, joined Allred in returning to the state finals despite missing time during the season with an injury. After collecting the 132-pound sectional title, Brown placed third at regional and fourth at semistate before falling in the first round at state and finishing with a 28-5 mark.
Cade Campbell, senior, Pendleton Heights: Committed to playing football at the University of Indianapolis, Campbell more than proved his mettle this year at the 285-pound class. He defeated Daniel Snyder of Alexandria by fall at 1:04 in the sectional final and was runner-up at regional before finishing just short of advancing to state with a loss at New Castle in the ticket round. Campbell was 35-4 overall.
Ethan Childers, sophomore, Pendleton Heights: Although Childers suffered a first-round loss at the Pendleton Heights regional, the Arabian sophomore posted a strong 16-8 campaign which included a 3-2 decision over Frankton’s Braydon Slayton in the Elwood sectional final at 152 pounds.
Willie Dennison, senior, Anderson: Dennison capped a brilliant athletic career with a postseason run that took him all the way to state. Dennison won sectional and regional championships at 126 pounds and posted a third-place finish at semistate. His 36-3 season ended with a loss Friday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Andrew Dietz, sophomore, Anderson: The Fred Lamb Outstanding Wrestler Award winner at the Madison County tournament, Dietz added the 120-pound sectional title to his county championship with a 4-1 decision over Eli McGuire from Tipton. After a third-place finish at regional, Dietz’s season ended at 25-5 with a first-round loss at New Castle.
Huston Ellingwood, junior, Frankton: Ellingwood took the 113-pound title over Elwood freshman Jayden Reese in an 8-2 decision. He placed fourth at regional before his season ended at 22-8 with a defeat at the New Castle semistate.
TJ Fritz, junior, Daleville: Fritz took the Delta sectional title in the 106-pound class by fall at the 2:34 mark over Waphani’s Landon Hutchens. He advanced to the semistate at New Haven and finished with a 23-10 record.
Chase Lovell, junior, Elwood: Overshadowed in the 195-pound class by Allred, Lovell had a great season in his own right. He topped Frankton’s Julian Martinez in his home gym for the sectional title and placed fourth at the PH regional before falling to Allred by fall in the first round at New Castle and finished a fine season at 31-6.
Max Naselroad, sophomore, Alexandria: The 138-pounder was undefeated until a loss in the regional championship. He advanced to the ticket round at the New Castle semistate before a fall at 1:43 sent Naselroad home with an impressive 32-2 record, including his second straight sectional title.
Zach Sanford, senior, Pendleton Heights: Sanford finished his career as a sectional champion after a tough 13-8 decision over Anderson’s Israel Dates in the 170-pound final at Elwood. Sanford fell in the first round at regional and finished the season at 21-16.
Justin Stephens, senior, Pendleton Heights: A disappointing loss in the semistate ticket round ended Stephens' season at 24-6 in the 220-pound class. Stephens won the sectional title by fall over Garrett Martin of Frankton and did the same at regional, defeating Cameron Brown of North Central at 5:44 for the championship.
Romello Williams, junior, Anderson: Williams joined Fritz as 106-pound champions when he took a 7-1 decision over Isaiah Rodriguez from Hamilton Heights at Elwood. Williams finished second at regional before his 30-4 season ended at the New Castle semistate.
Honorable Mention
Alexandria — Isaiah Fye, Xavier Fye, Blake Sayre, Logan Flowers, Alex Patton, Jackson Humes, Daniel Snyder; Anderson — KJ Williams, Christian Chavez, Israel Dates; Daleville — Julius Gerencser, Dawson Brooks, Brandon Kinnick, Jackson Ingenito, Camryn Comer; Elwood — Jayden Reese; Frankton — Tommy Van Hoover, Clayton Slayton, Seth Lawson, Braydon Slayton, Corbin Alexander, Julian Martinez, Martin Garrett; Lapel — Alan Buzan, Kyle Shelton, Teague Scherer; Madison-Grant — Randall Fultz, Jaren Glass, Dannion Barton, Connor Murphy; Pendleton Heights — Colin Gillespie, Maverick Hamilton, Elijah Creel, Gator Bynum, Colyn Griffith; Shenandoah — Noah Barbosa, Coleson White, Elijah Weustefeld, Kyle Rice, Cole Hughes, Tommy Deley
