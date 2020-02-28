INDIANAPOLIS — Grandmother Lori Beltran will tell you she’s 14 years old.
Lori Beltran said her young grandkids have a hard time comprehending she doesn't have a birthday every year. (Lori Beltran)
"You have to think 14x4," she explained.
This math formula is brought to you by that elusive date known as Feb. 29.
"There are a lot of websites that don't even recognize 2/29 so I have to choose 2/28,’” Beltran said.
When Leap Year rolls around, she typically gets dolls or other princess-related items as part of both tradition and an inside joke.
"My mother always made sure that since my birthday only came every four years that it was a princess birthday," Beltran said. "This year, I had one girlfriend who said 'let's get a hotel room and play old music and jump on the beds and pretend we're 14 all over again.'"
Leap Year, however, is as old as time. It takes the earth 365 and a quarter days to orbit the sun, so to synchronize our calendars to the Earth, we have an extra day every four years.
Leaplings like Lori have fun with it.
"As I had children and they got older, it was funny because they were like 'you can't tell us what to do because we're older than you' and explaining it now to my grandchildren, they're like 'what do you mean you don't have a birthday,” she said.
Her sisters have told her to be prepared for a surprise this year, and she’s already considering her next real birthday in 2024.
"I will be 60 years old when I turn 15," Beltran laughed.
