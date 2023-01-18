ANDERSON — To accommodate more families in the childcare program, the YMCA will commence operations Feb. 1 in partnership with the Madison Park Church of God. This partnership will allow both organizations to expand the current offerings available to the youth of Madison County.
Over the past 25 years Madison Park Church of God has offered childcare services for Madison County. Over the years, the program has continued to grow and today serves about 80 kids per week.
At the same time, the YMCA of Madison County has continued to grow its youth services and today serves over 460 kids within the Childcare and Before and Afterschool programs weekly.
The issue of the lack of sufficient high-quality childcare in Madison County has driven Madison Park and the YMCA of Madison County to seek new ways to address this need. It became evident to them that partnerships with like-minded organizations would be the only way to truly address this issue.
The offerings of the YMCA of Madison County fit perfectly with the mission of Madison Park Church and both organizations realized that their impact within the community could be much greater together.
Facility tours and registration is accessible online at www.ymcamadco.org/child-care or by contacting Sarah Pierce at Spierce@ymcamadco.org or (765) 221-9140.
Full day childcare options are available. Summer camp options for ages 6-12 is available for registration beginning March 1.