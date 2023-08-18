Friday and Saturday look like great days to be outdoors. Friday’s high will only be 75 feeling like fall instead of the normal summer scorchers. Low Saturday night will drop to 59 with the great makings for a bon fire. Summer heat comes back Sunday with a high of 91.
Jai Baker 3 next in concert series
Jai Baker 3 is set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, as part of the free Summer Concert Series on the stage at the Dickmann Town Centre, 12th and Meridian streets, Anderson.
Jai Baker 3 is made up of Jai, brother David on lead guitar, and friend Kevin Bonewitz on drums. The popular Indy trio plays music of Waylon Jennings, Fleetwood Mac, the Beatles, Travis Tritt, Matchbox 20 and more.
Bring lawn chairs. The Big Easy food truck will be on site.
52nd annual Glass Festival in Elwood
Hours for the 52nd annual Glass Festival this weekend in Elwood are noon to 10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Callaway Park.
The festival includes a parade, carnival rides, arts and crafts, food, collectibles, bus tour, demonstrations and more.
The Vintage Rollers Car Show brings more than 300 classic and antique cars each year.
APD block party set for Saturday
The next Anderson Police Department Block Party will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Miller Park, 29th Street and Madison Avenue, Anderson.
There will be inflatables, a petting zoo, hot dogs, food, and drinks.
LarryPalooza hosts inaugural event
Larry’s Legacy will host “LarryPalooza” on Saturday, Aug. 19, from noon to 9 p.m. at Dickmann Town Centre, 12th and Meridian streets, Anderson. The inaugural event will feature a live music festival, a vendor fair, food trucks, a silent auction and a can and can tab drive in memory of the late Larry “The Can Man” VanNess.
Guest performers include The Project Band, Nuthin’ Fancy, Roadhouse Rhythm Kings, Phony Hawk, Ed Paul Fry and Ciara Dawn Haskett.
Auction proceeds will go to the Larry’s Legacy Projects Fund.