A pleasant weekend will be in store. Friday will have sunny skies but it’ll push that 90-degree mark, topping out at 87. On Saturday the heat drops with a high of 77 degrees and mainly sunny. Father’s Day will reach a nice 82 degrees with clouds and sunshine for your get-together or activities with dear ol’ dad.
Mark Juneteenth this weekend
Anderson Community Rejuvenation Inc. will celebrate Juneteenth with events on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, there will be a co-ed softball tournament at Anderson Preparatory Academy, 2200 W. 22nd St. On Sunday, there will be a Dashiki Contest at 3 p.m. with Cash’ae to perform at 8 p.m. For more information contact Willy Turner at 765-274-3849. The Juneteenth Jamboree community event will take place Saturday and Sunday on 16th Street, Anderson.
Watch ‘The Goonies’ at A Town Center
Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and come to A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., Anderson, on Saturday for a showing of the ’80s movie “The Goonies.” Admission is free. The movie will begin at 8:50 p.m. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.
Tether cars to race at Jackson Park
Tether Car Racing will begin at noon Saturday at Jackson Park, 2200 Raible Ave., Anderson. Tether cars are model race cars powered by miniature internal combustion engines and tethered to a central post. They can reach speeds of more than 200 miles per hour. The Anderson track was built in 1946 and is the world’s oldest continuously operational tether car racing track.
Check out Summer Solstice celebration
Summer Solstice Celebration will be held all day Saturday with a celebration at 7 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road, Anderson. Celebrate the first day of summer (Tuesday) early by joining members of the Miami Nation of Indiana as they drum the sun down. Event takes place at Circle Mound in the north end of the park.